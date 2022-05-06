First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Morningstar worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,245.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $252.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.33 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $420,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $2,352,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,613,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,530,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,946 shares of company stock worth $52,007,736. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

