First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

