First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 187.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 351.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

