First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Navient worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 399.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 392,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at about $6,645,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

