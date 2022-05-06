First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Vertiv worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $12.51 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

