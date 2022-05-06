First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Crown worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after acquiring an additional 141,177 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Crown by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,207,000 after acquiring an additional 120,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Crown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 397,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Shares of CCK opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Crown’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

