First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 129,893 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

