First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.26 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of SiTime worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 450.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 291,334 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,762,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SiTime by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 1.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 139,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average is $232.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.51. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $904,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,300 shares in the company, valued at $110,939,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,014 shares of company stock worth $8,728,801. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

