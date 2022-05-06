First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.80 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Littelfuse worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Littelfuse Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.