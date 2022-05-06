First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.44 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,547 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Hilltop worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Hilltop by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,151 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Hilltop by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $1,978,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

HTH stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

