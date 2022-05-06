First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Valvoline worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

