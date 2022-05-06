First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.53 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after buying an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,581,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,946,000 after buying an additional 212,073 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

