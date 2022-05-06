First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

