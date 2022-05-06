First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.30 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.54% of Hess Midstream worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HESM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.74%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

