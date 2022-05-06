First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.51 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 170,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 34,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

