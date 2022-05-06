First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.86 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

MLM opened at $356.14 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

