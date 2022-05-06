First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 654,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 57,332 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of XRAY opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

