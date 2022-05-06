First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.51 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Ambarella worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. StockNews.com lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $251,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

