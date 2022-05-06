First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Sirius XM worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.