First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,190 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of UFP Industries worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 704,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.