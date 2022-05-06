First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Boise Cascade worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of BCC opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.