First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Acushnet worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 83.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

GOLF stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

