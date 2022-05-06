First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.