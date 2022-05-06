First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 133,374 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 292.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after acquiring an additional 278,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.