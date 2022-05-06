First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 23,262 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of PacWest Bancorp worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PACW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.