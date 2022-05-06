First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 38,421 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Comfort Systems USA worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,417,000 after buying an additional 375,704 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $13,691,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after buying an additional 93,697 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.81. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

