First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 50,517 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 568.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN opened at $213.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

