First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 688,455 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 333.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,455 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of NOV worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at $676,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NOV by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 27.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

