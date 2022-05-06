First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 89,281 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

