First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,142 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Worthington Industries worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 441.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 685.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

WOR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

