First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,464 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Focus Financial Partners worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

