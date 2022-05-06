First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of TopBuild worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TopBuild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD opened at $195.43 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $165.01 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

