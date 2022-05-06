First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,782 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Shares of FRC opened at $149.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

