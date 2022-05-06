First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.