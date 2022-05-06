First Trust Advisors LP Sells 30,956 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Ashland Global worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,620,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,639,000 after purchasing an additional 223,329 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Ashland Global stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

