First Trust Advisors LP Sells 40,546 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Vontier worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 184,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its stake in Vontier by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $27.22 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

