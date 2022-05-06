First Trust Advisors LP Sells 89,079 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,079 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Kemper worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,345,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,078,000 after purchasing an additional 195,507 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of KMPR opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $80.78.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.