First Trust Advisors LP Takes $14.33 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,328,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

NYSE BLL opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

