First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Concentrix worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,235,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Concentrix by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Concentrix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.73. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $141.38 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 25,000 shares worth $4,155,200. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

