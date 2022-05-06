First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 4.55% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 385.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000.

FEMB opened at $27.72 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

