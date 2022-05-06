Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter worth $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

