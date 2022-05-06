Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a £150 ($187.38) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £138 ($172.39) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($193.63) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £147.53 ($184.30).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,500 ($106.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,708.55 and its 200-day moving average price is £105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.94. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a fifty-two week high of £162.75 ($203.31).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

