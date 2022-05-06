Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $72.98 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

