GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of GDS worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 243.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth about $30,909,000. Cartica Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 159.8% in the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 717,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 441,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in GDS by 1,231.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 465,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 430,675 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,027,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 430,113 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.07. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $81.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.