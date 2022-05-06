Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

GNTA stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

