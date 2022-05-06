Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Glatfelter stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.86%.

In other news, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

