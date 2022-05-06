Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 214.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Global Payments by 12.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $125.89 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $202.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

