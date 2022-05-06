Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider David Arnold Sells 43,652 Shares of Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) insider David Arnold sold 43,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.66), for a total value of £407,273.16 ($508,773.47).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 910.10 ($11.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.21. Grafton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 910.10 ($11.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,425 ($17.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.74) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.86) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,382 ($17.26).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

