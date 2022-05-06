Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,130 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Grocery Outlet worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,584,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,852,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,469,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,318,598. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

