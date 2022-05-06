Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 12,000 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,372 shares of company stock worth $5,491,894 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

